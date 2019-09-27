Home

Kimberly Rae Long LaReau


1960 - 2019
Kimberly Rae Long LaReau Obituary
Kimberly Rae Long LaReau 1960—2019
Kimberly LaReau, 58, Brighton, CO, died at home from a kidney ailment August 18, 2019.
Born September 30, 1960, Warren, OH, to William R. Long and Helen L. Thomas Long, the youngest of six. She moved with her mom and stepdad Donald L. Kappas to Freeport in 1976 and graduated from Freeport High in 1978. She worked at Micro Switch and Anchor Harvey in Freeport, FBI in Oklahoma City, Adams Co. District Attorney's office in Denver, and retired. Kim married Shawn A. LaReau May 8, 1998. He survives at home with her beloved pets: 5 birds, 1 cat, and a squirrel.
Preceded in death by father, mother, stepfather, brother Robert, sister Bonnie. Survived by siblings: Terry Long, Coupeville, WA; Melanie Germann, Wake Forest, NC; Melinda White, Warren, OH; dear friends: Jeff Brawner, Campbell, CA; Jayne Crawford & family, Brighton, CO; Lauri Karl Gillespie, Freeport; Sherri Post Kramer, West Jefferson, OH; and Amy Schwab Lloyd & daughter Alexa, State College, PA.
Kim was a life-long animal lover. Please make a contribution to a local animal rescue in her memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
