|
|
Kris Evans 1953—2019
Kristine Kay Evans, age 66, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved sister, wife, mother & grandmother. She was born to the late John Gerald Tucker and Sylvia (Highbarger) Tucker on May 20th, 1953. Kris graduated from Stockton High School in 1971. She married Stanley Evans on August 26th, 1972, in Stockton. Together they had 3 daughters, Amy (Scott) Hagi, of Streator, IL, Jamie (Mark) Rowe, Jeanna (Jeremy) Tucker of Stockton, and one son, Dan (Robin) Evans of Warren, IL. She had 13 grandchildren, Ben & Holly Hagi, Chase & Casey Rowe, Tyler, Tristan, Tessa, & Colby Tucker, Madyson, Haley, Brooklyn, Cullen & Chloe Evans. Kris was a homemaker and babysat for many families for over 40 years. Kris loved cooking, working in her flower garden, reading, loved animals, spending weekends away with her sisters, and doing crosswords, but her passion was her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their sporting events, plays, dance recitals, & graduations. Kris is survived by her husband, children, sisters Kathy (Monty) Broshous of Freeport, IL, Tracy (Mark) McConnell of Belvidere, IL., Karen Tucker of Monroe, WI., brothers John (Lynn) Tucker of Freeport, and Steve (Lisa) Tucker of Milton, FL. Many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces & nephews, special friends Janet Behrens and Rita Magee. Kris was preceded in death by her mother, father, and step-mother. A private service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Stockton, IL. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019