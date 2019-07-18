|
|
L. Charmaine Blaser 1928—2019
L. Charmaine Blaser, 90, passed away on July 16, 2019 at home in Afolkey. She was born on December 20, 1928 in Freeport, IL to William Brydson and Vernetta Hopke Brydson-Fritzenmeier. She married Robert Blaser on July 30, 1949 in Freeport. She worked at Newell and the Unicorn Restaurant. She enjoyed reading, crafts, puzzles, camping, and breakfast with her unicorn friends. She was also a member of the Royal Neighbors of America.
Survivors include her sons Kurt (Sylvia) Blaser and Wade (Dawn) Blaser; grandchildren Angela Kaiser, Kyle Blaser (Mariah Buhman),
Dallas Blaser (James Cole), Jessica (Matt) Lawson, Heather (Ryan) Carolan;
great-grandchildren Lauren, Alaina, Jace, Zoey, Makayla, Brianna, Bella, Britteny, Kaiya, Carson, Karli, Trista, Palmer and Colton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, stepfather, grandparents, and one brother.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation at 10 AM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport, with Pastor Don Jamerson officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM also at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel. Burial at Afolkey Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences can be shared online at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 18 to July 20, 2019