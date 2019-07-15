Home

Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel - Freeport
608 S. Park Blvd.
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 235-7371
Larry I. Miller

Larry I. Miller Obituary
Larry I. Miller 1950—2019
Larry I. Miller, 68, of Freeport, IL, passed away on July 12, 2019 at FHN. He was born on September 17, 1950 in Corydon, IN, to Jack Richard and Mary Josephine (Feller) Miller. He graduated from North Central High School in 1968 and attended college for a short time. He married DeAnne L. Prater on September 17, 1977. He retired as a truck driver and work at Furst-McNess, and Newell & Woods Equipment. He was a member of the KnuckleBumps Car Club Member, and loved riding motorcycles, attending car shows and being with his friends and family.
Survivors include wife DeAnne, son Jon (Erin) Miller, daughters Lori (Jason) Janssen & Denise Miller (Skott Taylor), grandchildren Jacob, Ian, Mya, Avalyn, Isaac & Alexander. Brother Jack R. (Joan) Miller, Mother & Father In Law Roy & Dianne Prater, numerous Brother & Sister In Laws, Neices & Nephews, Aunts, Uncles & Cousins and many close friends.
He was preceded in Death by his father Jack R. Miller & Mother Mary F. (Feller) Miller.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 3 PM, with visitation from 1 PM until time of service, at the New Life Bible Church, 2285 N Hoisington Rd, Pecatonica, IL, with Pastor Tim Spickler officiating.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 15 to July 17, 2019
