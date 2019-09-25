|
|
Larry Klever 1937—2019
Larry Lee Klever, age 82 of Davis, IL passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. He was born in Dakota on April 5, 1937 to the late Robert and Bertha (Ubben) Klever. Larry married Dorothy Vore on October 6, 1957 in Freeport, IL. Larry farmed his whole life. He started on the home farm and expanded throughout the years. He owned and operated Davis Quarry for many years. Later in life, Larry and Dorothy wintered in Fountain Hills, AZ. He loved to travel the southwest. Larry had a fondness for antique tractors. He loved his family and his dogs. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Klever of Davis; his two brothers, Burdette (Janice) Klever of Davis and Bob (Pam) Klever of Davis; his sister, Patsy Althafer of Davis; his brother-in-law, Clifford Martin of Juda, WI; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley Martin; and his brother-in-law, Donald "Till" Althafer. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Faith Community Church in Davis at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at the church. Interment will take place at Davis Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019