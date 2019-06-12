Home

Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
Larry L. Altensey, 77, of Freeport, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 in his wife, Bette's arms at UW-Madison Hospital. Larry was born February 13, 1942 in Freeport, the son of Emerson and Arlene (Laible) Altensey. He married Bette Blankenhorn on June 3, 1989. Larry owned and operated Norm's Auto Body for 40 years. Larry was always a "car guy" and enjoyed racing motorcycles in his younger years. He liked spending time at his cabin on the Mississippi, golfing, and going out for dinner with family and friends. Larry was a big Chicago Bear fan. Larry loved his family very much. He was known for his great personality and getting a laugh out of everyone that was in his presence. Surviving is wife, Bette Altensey of Freeport; son, Perry (Sue) Altensey of Freeport; three daughters, Robin (Beau) Moore of Brookfield, WI., Barbara (Keith) Baron of Woodridge, IL., and Barri (Eric) Maaske of Glen Ellyn, IL.; six grandchildren, Gary (Andrea) Altensey, Amy (Derek) Levan, Emma and Isaac Maaske and Jacob and Rosie Baron; and five great-grandchildren, Derek Jr., Liam and Lexi Levan and Jaxen and Ellie Altensey. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and son, Andy.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday June 17, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Blomberg will officiate. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday June 16, 2019 also at Burke Tubbs. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Friends Forever Humane Society. Please sign Larry's guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 12 to June 14, 2019
