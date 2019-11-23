Home

Larry L. Milliken

Larry L. Milliken Obituary
Larry L. Milliken 1947—2019
Larry L. Milliken, 71, of Freeport, IL passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born December 25, 1947 to Cora A. (Frager) and Keith R. (Schimmel) Milliken. Larry was raised in McConnell, IL. He attended McConnell and Lena schools, graduating from Lena-Winslow High School. Larry served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. After discharge from the service he worked many years at and retired from Micro Switch in Freeport. He was active in the American Legion and VietNow.
Larry is survived by one brother, Edward (Debbie) Milliken of Rock Hill, SC, sons Kenneth (Mandi) and Matthew Milliken of Freeport, grandchildren Noah, Mason, Jessica, Haley, and Bonnie, nephew Andrew (J.L) McDaniel Milliken of Rock Hill SC, former wife Pamela Milliken, and multiple cousins including cousin/good friend Mike (Pat) Milliken of Winslow, IL.
Larry was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, parents and brother Wayne Whitehurst.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service is planned for a future date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019
