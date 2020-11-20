Laura A. Graham 1959—2020
Laura A. Graham, 61, of Freeport, IL, passed away on November 14th, 2020 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 26th, 1959 to Delos Graham and Judith (Lolling) Hutmacher. She was a bartender/waitress for many years and an avid Miami Dolphin, Dan Marino, Garth Brooks and Huey Lewis fan.
She was survived by her daughter, Trisha (Kevan) Pangburn; granddaughter, Aubrey Pangburn, grandsons, Landin and Wyatt Pangburn all of Indianapolis, IN; mother, Judith Hutmacher of Freeport, IL; siblings, Joe Graham, Paul Rohde, Julie (Garland) Morhardt all of Freeport, IL, Randy (Barb) Eilders of Golden, CO, Rhonda (William) Hooker, of Port Orange, FL. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews that she adored.
She was proceeded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Delos Graham and step-father, Raymond Hutmacher.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.schwarzfh.com
Sympathy cards can be sent to:
c/o Julie Morhardt
2167 Cardinal Dr
Freeport, IL 61032