|
|
Laurel Hutchison 1921—2019
On Sunday September 8, 2019, Laurel Hutchison, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 97. Laurel was born on October 15, 1921 in Sabetha, KS to Leonard and Theresa (Penn) Kehler. On November 17, 1945, she married Glenn C. Hutchison in Freeport, IL. They raised three children; Chuck, Mary Jo and Nancy.Laurel worked at Micro Switch in Freeport before moving to the circuit court. There she clerked for judges Kintzel and Knowlton for many years. Laurel was an avid card player. Even in her last days she was anxious to take on family members in a spirited game of euchre or hand and foot. She was also a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and was naturally thrilled when they won the world series.Laurel was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn and her daughter, Mary Jo. She is survived by her son Chuck (Kathryn) Hutchison of Rockford, her daughter Nancy (Stephen) Siwiec of Seattle, grandchildren David, Julie and Rebecca, six great grandchildren, her sister Rosemary Lentz and many nieces and nephews.A private service is planned. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019