Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
1340 South Alpine Road
Rockford, IL 61108
815-395-0559
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurel Hutchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurel Hutchison


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurel Hutchison Obituary
Laurel Hutchison 1921—2019
On Sunday September 8, 2019, Laurel Hutchison, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 97. Laurel was born on October 15, 1921 in Sabetha, KS to Leonard and Theresa (Penn) Kehler. On November 17, 1945, she married Glenn C. Hutchison in Freeport, IL. They raised three children; Chuck, Mary Jo and Nancy.Laurel worked at Micro Switch in Freeport before moving to the circuit court. There she clerked for judges Kintzel and Knowlton for many years. Laurel was an avid card player. Even in her last days she was anxious to take on family members in a spirited game of euchre or hand and foot. She was also a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and was naturally thrilled when they won the world series.Laurel was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn and her daughter, Mary Jo. She is survived by her son Chuck (Kathryn) Hutchison of Rockford, her daughter Nancy (Stephen) Siwiec of Seattle, grandchildren David, Julie and Rebecca, six great grandchildren, her sister Rosemary Lentz and many nieces and nephews.A private service is planned. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now