LaVerne J. Duitsman
1943 - 2020
Laverne J. Duitsman, 77, of Forreston, IL passed away June 25, 2020 at Presence St Jospeh Center in Freeport, IL. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday July 2, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston. Rev. Dawn Barr will officiate. A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 also at Burke-Tubbs. Burial will be in Florence Station United Methodist Church Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign LaVerne's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com



Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
