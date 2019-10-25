|
LaVerne "Al" Kuhlemeier 1952—2019
LaVerne "Al" C. Kuhlemeier, age 67 of Freeport, IL passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home. He was born on September 8, 1952 in Freeport to the late Vernon T. and Leona (Moss) Kuhlemeier. Al had worked at A&W in Freeport for several years. He was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. He is survived by his two daughters, Kristy Kuhlemeier of Forreston, IL and Kelli (Tim) Rendfeld of Sweetwater, TN; his four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his sisters, JoAnn Julius of TX, DeAnn (Jerry) Edler of Freeport, Nancy (Randy) Baker of Freeport, Becky (Tom) Becker of WI and Susan (Martin) Keller of GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers. There will be a graveside service in the Chapel of Peace at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019