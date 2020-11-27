We were so saddened to learn about Aunt Lavonne’s passing. The written tribute to Aunt Lavonne reflects on how we remember her. What a kind and caring person. May all of your good memories provide you comfort and peace during this time. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Margaret & Kevin Cliff
Family
November 26, 2020
Grandma loved poems she often wrote them for us! Love you grandma!
God looked around his garden and found an empty space. Then he looked down upon this earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful He only takes the best.
- Author unknown
Adam Riha
Grandchild
