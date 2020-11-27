1/
Lavone D. Rice
1928 - 2020
Lavone D. Rice, 92, of Orangeville, IL, died on November 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Walker Mortuary.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oakland cemetery
November 26, 2020
We were so saddened to learn about Aunt Lavonne’s passing. The written tribute to Aunt Lavonne reflects on how we remember her. What a kind and caring person. May all of your good memories provide you comfort and peace during this time. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Margaret & Kevin Cliff
Family
November 26, 2020
Grandma loved poems she often wrote them for us! Love you grandma!

God looked around his garden
and found an empty space.
Then he looked down upon this earth
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God’s garden must be beautiful
He only takes the best.

- Author unknown
Adam Riha
Grandchild
