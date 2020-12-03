Lavone D. Rice 1928—2020
Lavone Delores Rice – nee: Becker, Koch – BEST MOM EVER, age 92, died peacefully on Thursday, November 19th at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation center in South Beloit IL with her family holding her hand.
She was born July 10, 1928 to Stanley and L. Grace Becker in Freeport, IL. She attended Orangeville schools and Brown's Business College where she met her true love, James L. Koch. He predeceased her in 1970 after 23 years of marriage.
They settled in Orangeville where their adventure began. First came David (Judith) Koch; Diana (Jim) LaForge; Donna (Rich) Riha. Lavone and Jim were active in the Orangeville community, and the Orangeville UM church where Lavone was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir and was on many committees. Lavone and Jim started Koch's Katering in 1967, where they catered many (too many) barbecue chicken dinners in Orangeville and various communities.
Lavone worked at Fairbanks Morse and ended her career at Micro Switch where met John Rice whom she married on July 29, 1977.
Lavone loved her family and shared so many wonderful experiences with her kids; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We hold dear many memories of this wonderful lady as she made holidays magical in so many ways. She will always be loved and dearly missed by her children and grandchildren: David (Jennifer) Koch; Justin (Sara) Keister; Aaron (Stephanie) Koch; Adrienne (Joel) Zehrung; Jaclyn (Tim) Coomer; Eric Riha; Adam (Aimee) Riha; Jessica (Tim) Krueger and her 19 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Shirley Schuck of Freeport.
Predeceased by her parents; brother Robert S. Becker; husband Jim and second husband, John.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fair Oaks and Heartland Hospice for the attention and love they gave to our mother. Their excellent care allowed us to be with her until the end.
Private graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7th at 10:00 am. This service will be held at Oakland cemetery, Freeport. Friends and family are invited to drive by, staying in their cars, until 11:00 am.
A memorial will be established in her name at a later date.
Due to mom's love of family and a good party, a memorial service will be planned to celebrate her life when it is safe. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.