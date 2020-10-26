LaVone Gabel 1934—2020
LaVone H. Gabel, 86, of Lena, IL passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. She was born on July 28, 1934 to Leo and M. Claribell (Roper) Haeft in Shullsburg, WI. She married Arthur Gabel on June 2, 1952 in Warren, IL. In her younger years, she was employed at Burgess Battery in Freeport, she then took a break to raise her family and then worked as a cook for Lena-Winslow High School until retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Lena United Methodist Church. She was active in every aspect of the church: UMW, bazaar, roast beef suppers, the Thursday night food and fun nights, and she loved having a leadership role in the church kitchen and did not mind taking charge. She volunteered for 25 years as a Girl Scout Leader in Lena, and was also a member of the Green Hills Council. LaVone's passion for crocheting and quilting was unsurpassed. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
LaVone is survived by her children; Karen (Jerry) White of Little Rock, AR, Randy (Mary) Gabel of Montello, WI, Sandy (Michael) Taylor of Freeport, IL, Marilyn (Chuck) Shick of Freeport, IL, Bryan (Katherine) Gabel of Menominee, WI, grandchildren; Jeremy (Misty) Ray of Alexander, AR, Ryan Gabel of Hazel Green, WI, Kyle (Heather) Shick of Rockton, IL, Jamie (Annie) Shick of Rochelle, IL, Clayton (Adrienne) Shick of Rockton, IL, Natalie Taylor of Freeport, IL. Step-grandchild; Kim (Travis) Kraabel of Evansville, WI, 11 great grandchildren, and two step-great grandchildren, one sister Lila (Bud) Heath of Stockton, IL, and very best friend Beulah Haeft.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur in 2018, and brother Lloyd Haeft.
Private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at the Lena Burial Park.
Pastor Keri Rainsburger will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory for the Lena United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
.