LaVonne D. (Moring) Vogt 1924—2019
LaVonne Doris (Moring) Vogt, 94, previously from Forreston, died Sunday May 12, 2019. LaVonne was born August 22, 1924, the daughter of John and Gertie (Reints) Moring. On November 14, 1945 she married Eugene C. Vogt in Freeport. For many years she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper/supplies delivery and architect for the family construction business. She also worked at the Forreston School cafeteria and for a brief time at Micro Switch, and also worked with Gene as the concessionaires at the White Pines State Park for 10 years. LaVonne is survived by her son, Terry Allen Vogt of Maui, HI; daughter, Joyce Lorraine (Craig) LeBaron of Freeport; sister-in-law, Lois E. (Roger) Bruckner of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Tyler (Melissa) Vogt of Forreston, Tricia (Mick) Franklin of Winnebago and Jennifer (Joe Scurek) LeBaron of Arlington Hts.; great-grandchildren, Allison Franklin, Krista Franklin, Jessica Franklin all of Winnebago, and Taylor Vogt, Marisa Vogt and Hailee Vogt all of Forreston; and many nieces and nephews. Lavonne is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Eugene; her parents, daughter-in-law, Joann Vogt; three brothers, Clarence (Mary) Moring, Mervin (Florence) Moring, and Lloyd (Johanna) Moring; and in-laws, Clay and Rosa Vogt. A celebration of life will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday May 16, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport with Rev. Dr. Brian LeBaron officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. LaVonne requested no memorial donations in her name. If you feel the call to donate, please consider funding your favorite organization. The family gives their special thanks to the staff, nurses, CNA's and aides of Oakley Courts and Parkview Home Skilled Care Unit for their compassion and support, as well as FHN Hospice for the comfort, attention, and care they provided both LaVonne and her family during this difficult time. Please visit and sign Lavonne's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 13 to May 15, 2019