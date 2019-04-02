Home

Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home
113 S Park St
Menno, SD 57045
(605) 387-5144
Lavonne "Lonnie" Hertz

Lavonne "Lonnie" Hertz Obituary
Lavonne 'Lonnie' Hertz 1931—2019
HERTZ LAVONNE
Lavonne 'Lonnie' (Max) Hertz, age 87 of Menno, SD and formerly of Freeport, IL, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Sanford Vermillion Hospital, Vermillion, SD. Private family funeral services will be held at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD, with Betty Janke officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery. Public visitation will be 5 to 7 PM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD. On line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Menno Baseball Association, c/o Galen Guthmiller, 114 South Pearl Street, Menno, SD 57045-2124 and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Dakota Chapter, 2801 Main Avenue, Fargo, ND 58103.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
