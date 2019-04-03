|
Lawrence A. Smith, Jr. 1936—2019
September 25, 1936 -
March 31, 2019
Lawrence Anthony Smith, Jr., 82, of Champaign, passed away at his home on Sunday morning, March 31, 2019.
He was the cherished husband of Pastor Donna (Hacker) Smith for 31 years. He is survived by her, as well as his children: Lawrence III (Jackie) of Spokane, Washington; Amy Smith of Pardeeville, Wisconsin; Ann (William) Petersen of Crossville, Tennessee; Andrew (Lisa) Smith of Winnebago, Illinois, Sean (Laurel) Smith of Priest Lake, Idaho; Alicia (Kent) Downs of Edwardsville, Illinois and Margaret (Chris) Bausman of Winnebago, Illinois. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews and many dear friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard K. Smith, Sr., of Savanna.
Lawrence was born in Rockford, Illinois, on September 25, 1936, the son of Lawrence Smith, Sr. and Alyce (Johnston) Smith. He was raised in Savanna, Illinois, and graduated from Savanna High School in 1954. He went on to earn a degree in Commerce from the University of Illinois in 1958 and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois Law School in 1961. At the U of I, he played violin in the Symphony Orchestra and clarinet during a stint with the Marching Illini.
After graduation, he entered into practice at the Smith Law Firm with his father and brother in Savanna until he was appointed an Associate Judge in Stephenson County in 1976. He was later elected a Circuit Judge in the 15th Judicial Circuit where he served until his retirement in 1996. In 2002, he and Donna moved to Champaign, Illinois.
Professionally, Lawrence was a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the American Bar Association, serving on many committees and bringing his unique experience and perspective to gatherings. He served on the American Bar's International Legal Exchange; the Interdisciplinary Cooperation Committee of the Illinois State Bar Assn.; and the Judicial Ethics Committee of the ABA. Among his accomplishments was a Certificate in Judicial Studies from the National Judicial College and the completion of a study of the Judiciary at Oxford University, England. In his devotion to his calling and his participation in study opportunities and professional meetings, Lawrence aspired to serve with integrity, humanity and fairness as a lawyer and a judge.
He also served on the Board of Directors of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and the President's Cabinet of the Lutheran Seminary at Gettysburg. Above all else, Lawrence was devoted to his wife and family, and took tremendous pride in the accomplishments of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He treasured time with family and friends.
In retirement, Larry's passions were travel, reading and music. Those who knew him – whether as acquaintances or intimately, enjoyed his kindness, wisdom and humor.
In lieu of flowers, Lawrence suggested that memorials be directed to the North American Lutheran Seminary, 311 11th St., Ambridge, PA 15003 or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, IL.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. West, Savoy, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 East Douglas Street, St. Joseph, Illinois. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. the Rev. James Lehmann presiding. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019