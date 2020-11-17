Dr. Lawrence H. Luy 1947—2020
Dr. Lawrence H. Luy, age 73 of Freeport, IL, went to be with his Lord on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 after a prolonged illness.
Dr. Luy was born on June 7, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to George and Lois (Hilsberg) Luy. He and his wife Mary Lynn (MacDonald) Luy were happily married for more than 50 years. He was the proud father of Mark, Ellen, and David; loving father-in-law to Erin, Bill, and Pam; devoted grandfather to Katelyn, Kara, Micah, Molly, Nate, Isaac, Seth, and Mary; and elder brother to Christine and Tim.
Dr. Luy graduated with honors from Northwestern University Medical School and completed his medical residency at University of Minnesota Hospitals. A board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Dr. Luy practiced medicine for 42 years, 33 of them in Freeport with FHN, in which time he served on the Health Network board for 25 years, and introduced new palliative care initiatives.
Christian faith and deep spiritual conviction were central for Dr. Luy, guiding his personal and professional life. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Freeport where he served on the board and as an elder. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling with friends and family. Dr. Luy authored a book in the final year of his life which addresses serious illness, drawing upon his perspective as a physician and his experiences as a patient (Life Threatening Illness: My Story).
A private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Freeport. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. Memorial gifts may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, FHN Hospice, or the FHN Foundation. Condolences are welcome, and can be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
