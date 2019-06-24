|
Lawrence John Ascher 1925—2019
Lawrence John Ascher, 94, of St. Anne, IL passed away June 21, 2019 at his home. He was born February 3, 1925 in Seward, IL to Tabb and Helen (Kaltenbach) Ascher. He married Phyllis Leona (Kilker) Ascher, August 7 th 1948. Lawrence was a Farmer, was employed by Union Dairy in Freeport, IL, and a DX Gas Salesman. He was also Custodian and Bus Driver for Forreston High School, Owner Operator of Ascher's Grocery, Forreston, IL and worked in the Maintenance Department at Freeport Memorial Hospital. Lawrence liked to fish, garden and work in his yard. He was a good carpenter. He loved to help on the farm at harvest time. He was a long-time member of North Grove Evangelical Church in Forreston, Illinois where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Elder, Treasurer and Cemetery Board member. It was at North Grove where he gave his life to Christ more than 50 years ago. Since moving to the Kankakee area, he was a faithful and loved member of Grace Baptist Church. He is survived by his sons and Daughters-in-law: Douglas and Albina (Bravata) Ascher of Calhoun, GA; Dwight and Delinda (Ellinor) Ascher of St. Anne, IL. Also surviving are; Grandchildren; Angela (Rob) Howell of Chattanooga, TN; Tabb and (Jennifer) Ascher of Bourbonnais, IL; Thomas and (Nicole) Ascher of Kankakee, IL; Timothy and (Allison) Ascher of St. Anne, IL and Great Grandchildren; Ashlyn and Ryan Howell; Logan, Peyton, Jackson, Johnny, Easton, Camden, and Ellinor Ascher. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Dorothy Ascher; two sisters and a brother-in-law; Dorothy Ascher, Orletta and Jennings Borgmann. A visitation will be 5-8 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee Chapel, and 4-7 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston, IL. The funeral service will be 10 am, June 29, 2019 at North Grove Evangelical Church, Forreston, IL. Rev. Dwight Ascher (his son) will officiate. Burial will be at North Grove Cemetery, Forreston, IL. Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Academy or North Grove Cemetery in Forreston, IL. Please sign her online guestbook at www.schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 24 to June 26, 2019