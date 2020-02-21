|
|
LeaChele L. Steele 1980 —2020
LeaChele L. Steele, 39, of Freeport, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. LeaChele was born April 8, 1980 in Freeport, the daughter of David and Judee (Currier) Steele. LeaChele worked as a C.N.A. at Walnut Acres, formerly Stephenson Nursing Center. She loved being with and spending time with all her family, including her cat, Lila. Going to Vacationland Resort in Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota, was a family trip she always looked forward to. Surviving are her parents, David and Judee; two sisters, Rachel and Lacie Steele both of Freeport; two nieces, Rylee O'Haver and Aryana Luna; nephew, Myles Luna; also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
LeaChele was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her aunt, Lynn Edler; and cousins, Tahlia Piggues and Shauna Edler. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Leonard C. Ferguson Cancer Center in LeaChele's memory. Please visit her guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020