|
|
Lee R. Schreiner 1949—2020
Lee R. Schreiner, 70, of Rockford, died January 2, 2020 after a long battle with Lymphoma. He was born October 18, 1949 in Freeport, IL to Val and Opal (Toepfer) Schreiner. He and his twin sister, Lynn, joined their big brother, Greg, to complete the family. They grew up in Orangeville and attended Orangeville schools, where he graduated from Orangeville High School in 1967. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in physics in 1971. Later he earned master's degrees in philosophy and secondary education. Lee received Conscientious Objector status during the Viet Nam War and worked his service at Elgin State Psychiatric Hospital. He married Charmaine Wright on May 2, 1970. They were married for 49 years and have two grown daughters, several grandchildren and now, great grandchildren. Lee enjoyed working with his mind and hands in many ways but he was always focused on doing the right thing. He had perfect attendance as a student, worker and teacher until a hospital stay kept him out of the classroom right before he retired. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 15 years, then became a teacher for 30 years. He inspired countless students to become strong and ethical adults at Guilford High School and then at Rockford University. But he was anything but stuffy --- he was known for the fun neck ties that he always wore!!! Lee became an avid collector of antique sheet music, particularly from the First World War era and then the protest music of the rest of the century. He has over 5,000 sheets and has been donating part of the collection each year to the archival library at Northern Illinois University. Lee was involved in social justice ministries in numerous and practical ways. He and Charmaine purchased and helped to fix up the building on 7th Street where the JustGoods Fair Trade Center made its home, and where they were able to provide affordable housing in that neighborhood. He was active in the movement to install solar and wind energy equipment at Guilford HS and in the 7th St. building where he installed wind turbines and solar panels. He was the long-time treasurer of Rockford Urban Ministries and supported many social justice issues and activities through the United Methodist Church. He sang in his church choir and was the Lay Member to Annual Conference from Aldersgate UMC for many years. He was thoughtful, honest and kind and ever an activist for progressive and just causes. Survivors include his wife Charmaine; children Valerie (Parker) Eaton of Warren Pennsylvania, and Amy (Chris Thomas) Schreiner of Rockford; grandchildren Colleen Heffner (Jason Sivac), Scott Heffner, Amber (Andrew) Carlson (all of New York state), Ashley Thomas (Martez Flint) of Miramar Florida, Amanda Thomas of Rockford, and Paul Eaton of Warren PA., two great-children, his twin sister Lynn Schreiner (Margaret Gramley), and his brother Greg Schreiner (Chuck Griffis). A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4055 N Rockton Avenue, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations can be made in Lee's name to Rockford Urban Ministries. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 31, 2020