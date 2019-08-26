|
|
Lela Phillips 1925—2019
Lela Irene Phillips, loving wife and mother passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019 at age 94 at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Lela was born May 16, 1925 in Orangeville, IL to Orville and Gladys Barker. She married Donald Phillips on January 7, 1945. She and her husband farmed in Orangeville for 31 years and raised four children, Christine (David) Metzger, Steve, Leona (Dave) Wake and Donette (Terry) Simonson. They retired to Lena in January 1977 where they lived for 38 years. She is survived by her husband Donald of 74 years, her sister Coyla (Edgar) Dahms, brother Viles Barker, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, 3 step grandchildren and loved by many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Vera and granddaughter Brenda. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday August 31, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena. Visitation will be from 10:30 until time of service on Friday, August 31, 2019 at the Church. Burial will be in Salem Shippee Cemetery in McConnell in McConnell, IL. Officiating will be Pastor Rev. Rick Bader. A memorial has been established in her name. She will always be remembered for putting the needs of family as her highest priority. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019