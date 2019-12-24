|
|
Leland J. McElfresh 1937—2019
Leland J. McElfresh, 82, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born November 7, 1937, in Nevada, Indiana, the son of the late Mark Elwood & Mary Leah (Cottingham) McElfresh. On July 27, 1974, he married Velma M. Foreman who preceded him in death on December 20, 2014.
Leland was a 1955 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Army Reserves from 1958-1963. Leland retired December 31, 1999, from Chrysler Corp after 35 years of service as a machinist. He was a skilled carpenter and had helped build many homes in Kokomo. Prior to working for Chrysler, he worked in maintenance for Kokomo Center Schools.
Leland was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved spending time with his family and children, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leland was an avid Indianapolis Colts, IU Hoosiers, and the Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed watching his teams on TV and enjoyed watching golf.
Leland is survived by his children, Timothy Joe McElfresh, Freeport, IL, Kimberly Lynn (Benjamin L.) Wisher, and Marcie Elaine Walker, all of Kokomo; grandchildren, Nicholas (Cari) Walker, Jennifer (Shaun) Arnold, Harry (fiancé, Kaely Leary) Wisher, Cody (Michaela) Hooper, Kara (Ryan) Lovegrove, and Mackenzie (fiancé, Zane Balmer) McElfresh; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Walker, Mallory Arnold, Ben Arnold, Dylan Wisher, and Willow Wisher; brothers, Wayne McElfresh, and Carl McElfresh, both of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Delores (Richard) Patterson, Kokomo, along with several nieces and nephews.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents; and wife.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rv. Fr. Brian Dudzinski the celebrant. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1:30 pm Friday at the church where the Rosary will be offered at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made in Leland's memory to St. Patrick Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019