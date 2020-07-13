Leonard E. Schulz, Sr. 1928—2020
Leonard E. Schulz, Sr., age 92 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born May 6, 1928; the son of the late Rudolph and Hazel (Derr) Schulz. He married Wilma Gartman on October 4, 1947; she passed on October 15, 2017. Leonard served in the United States Army. He worked for MicroSwitch for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bike riding, walking, working on cars and listening to country music. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Leonard E. Schulz, Jr. of Freeport and Wayne Schulz of Shullsburg, WI; daughters, Diana (David) Jones of Madison, WI, Linda (William) Paxton of Freeport, and Theresa Schulz of Freeport; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sister, Vivian Jean Hasselbacher of McConnell, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his parents; grandchildren, Eric Schulz and Kathleen Schulz; and sisters, Kathleen Schumaker and Dorjean Wenzel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 16th at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at Walker Mortuary. Interment will take place at the Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
