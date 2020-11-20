Leroy Fischer 1935—2020
Leroy Fischer of Freeport, IL was a resident of Walnut Acres for the past seven years. He died November 18, 2020 at Rock Valley Health Care in Rockford at the age of 84.
Leroy was born to Siefert and Dorothy (Julius) Fischer in Freeport, IL on December 14, 1935. He graduated from Pearl City High School and was an active FFA member. Leroy married Nellie Meeks in Freeport, IL on July 1957. She died in July 1959.
Leroy served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany.
In 1961, he married Sharon Fouke. Together, they had three children.
Leroy married Helen Geiger on June 28, 1974 in Mt. Carroll, IL. They enjoyed going to their winter home in Winter Haven, FL for many years.
Leroy worked at A&P grocery store in Freeport and Lanark, IL; the Vet-Way Feeds in Forreston; Yeoman Equipment Sales and retired from Stephenson F.S. 15 years ago. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed his retirement, wintering in Florida, Fishing, and golfing. He had a great sense of humor and will always be remembered as being a jokester.
Leroy is survived by his son Todd (Grace) Fischer, daughters Debbie (Tom) Jenner, Karen Poaha and sister Doris (Keith) Kness. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Wife, Helen; and son, Robert Fischer.
A private family service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the ALS Association.
