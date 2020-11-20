1/1
Leroy Fischer
1935 - 2020
Leroy Fischer 1935—2020
Leroy Fischer of Freeport, IL was a resident of Walnut Acres for the past seven years. He died November 18, 2020 at Rock Valley Health Care in Rockford at the age of 84.
Leroy was born to Siefert and Dorothy (Julius) Fischer in Freeport, IL on December 14, 1935. He graduated from Pearl City High School and was an active FFA member. Leroy married Nellie Meeks in Freeport, IL on July 1957. She died in July 1959.
Leroy served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany.
In 1961, he married Sharon Fouke. Together, they had three children.
Leroy married Helen Geiger on June 28, 1974 in Mt. Carroll, IL. They enjoyed going to their winter home in Winter Haven, FL for many years.
Leroy worked at A&P grocery store in Freeport and Lanark, IL; the Vet-Way Feeds in Forreston; Yeoman Equipment Sales and retired from Stephenson F.S. 15 years ago. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed his retirement, wintering in Florida, Fishing, and golfing. He had a great sense of humor and will always be remembered as being a jokester.
Leroy is survived by his son Todd (Grace) Fischer, daughters Debbie (Tom) Jenner, Karen Poaha and sister Doris (Keith) Kness. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Wife, Helen; and son, Robert Fischer.
A private family service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the ALS Association. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time, especially in these troubling times when we have to keep loved ones at such a distance....please know we are here for you....Love Aunt Jeannine and Uncle Bill
Jeannine Frye
Family
November 20, 2020
Karen Sorry to her of your dad's passing . I know his memories will be with you always. Now your mom and dad are togerther again.. Thinking of you and your family. Diane Henneman
Diane Henneman
Friend
November 20, 2020
Leroy was just a great guy, he loved to laugh and had stories to tell, he always had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. Worked with him at the Lions club and always had a great time. He will be missed and GOD bless his family during this time. We will miss you Leroy.
Samuel volkert
Friend
November 19, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you all from Big Lar, Vicky, Lil’ Lar, and Eileen. ❤
Vicky Roberts
Friend
November 19, 2020
Sorry to hear of Leroy's passing, please accept our Condolences.
Christopher Knepler
November 19, 2020
Karen & Families, we are sorry to hear Leroy passed. Thoughts n prayers to all of you. Hold those memories close.
Pam & Dave Riley
Friend
