Leslie E. "Bud" Kruse, Sr. 1930—2019
Leslie E "Bud" Kruse, Sr. age 88, of Monroe, formerly of Oneco, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe. He was born on November 22, 1930 in Dakota, IL, the son of George and Mabel (Bricklen) Kruse. He married Evelyn A. Askey on August 29, 1952 in Oneco, IL. She passed away on December 24, 2014.
Bud farmed in the Orangeville area for 25 years. He moved to Oneco in 1977 and worked at Advance Transformer for 17 years before retiring.
Bud loved working in his flower garden, bird watching and attending tractor pulls and thresherees with friends and family. He looked forward to his Friday afternoons when he and his son headed to Dairy Queen for their weekly ice cream treat.
He is survived by his sons, Leslie Jr. (Laurie) of Monroe, Wesley (Mondie) of Superior, WI, Arlie (Christine Vicari) of Fairfax, VA.; one brother, Wilbur (Beverly) of Freeport; two sisters, Dorothy Flock of Freeport and Loretta Pfile of Monroe; sisters-in law JoAnn Kruse of Orangeville, IL, Charlotte Cross of McConnell, IL and Elaine Mayer of Avon Lake, OH; his dear friend Elva Hermanson of Monroe; 10 grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers Don and Fay, a daughter-in-law Robin (Hayes) Kruse and brothers-in-law Wayne Cross, Ben Flock and Melvin Pfile.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport, IL, with Rev. Diane Jochum officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 5-7 PM, also at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel.
The family would like to thank the Pleasant View Nursing Home staff for the wonderful care they provided Bud this past year. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Friends of Pleasant View Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
