Levina "Jan" Meyers 1954—2019
Levina "Jan" Meyers, age 65 of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home in Grand Forks.
Levina Janice Hagen was born February 25, 1954 in Grafton, ND. She was the daughter of the late Clifford Hagen and Verna (Pettis) Hagen. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1972. She received her Associates Degree from Highland Community College.
Levina worked for many years at K-Mart and the Newell Company in Freeport. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed cooking, acrylic painting, bird watching, gardening and spending time with her dogs. Her retirement years were spent in South Carolina where she enjoyed being near the ocean and where she made many new friendships. She moved back home to North Dakota in May 2019. She always said that was where her heart was.
She is survived by her stepmother Loretta Hagen of Freeport, sisters Karen (Tim) Davenport, Brenda (Ludwig) Schaefer and Diana (Rudolf) Schaefer and brothers David (Wendy) Hagen and Doug Knutti. Levina was an aunt to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Tollefson Funeral Home of Park River, ND. Burial will be at the St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Park River, ND.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019