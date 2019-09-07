Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Osran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Osran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Osran Obituary
Lillian Osran 1924—2019
Lillian Osran, 95, of Evanston, former resident of Freeport, IL for 53 years; beloved wife of the late Edward for 59 years; loving mother of Bruce and the late Stephen; cherished sister of the late Harold Horwitz; treasured friend of Katie and Mark; devoted daughter of Solomon and Sarah Horwitz, nee Polansky; caring aunt, cousin and friend to many. The family is grateful to all of her caregivers, especially Carla, for her loving support and compassionate care, as well as the wonderful staff at Northshore Hospice. Lillian was a member of the Lions Club, League of Women Voters, Hadassah and Temple Beth-El of Rockford. Chapel service Tuesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephen Osran Liver Memorial Fund, Attn: Dr. Boyer, Yale University School of Medicine, 333 Cedar St. (1080 LMP), PO Box 208019, New Haven, CT 06510. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now