Lillian Trickel


1928 - 2020
Lillian Trickel Obituary
Lillian Trickel 1928—2020
Lillian J. Trickel
Age 91, of Monroe, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe.
She is survived by her son, Neal (Linda) Trickel of Monroe; and her daughter, Ann Trickel of Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gorham, on June 9, 2009; and a brother, Nathan (Dorothy) Roth.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church, 2227 4th Street. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a lunch at the church. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
