Linda (Meyers) Christianson 1947—2019
Linda (Meyers) Christianson, 72
Linda died October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born March 29, 1947, the daughter of Lyle and Mary Evelyn (Klontz) Meyers in Freeport. She married Gil Christianson on April 18, 1971 in Cedarville, Illinois.
Linda is survived by her husband Gil, son Joe (Ainsley) Christianson, sister Midge (Don) Engelkens, step sister Sherrill Schramm, step brothers Mark (Pat) Rodebaugh and Steve (Nancy) Rodebaugh, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by daughter Jennifer, parents, step mother Elizabeth, sister Pat Meyers, step brother Jim Rodebaugh, and step sister Sandy Messinger.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedarville United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Gary Rich. Burial: Chapel Hill Memorial Garden in Freeport.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019