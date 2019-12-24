|
Linda Corbin 1958—2019
Linda Marie Corbin, 61, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 with her mother and brother present. She was born March 26, 1958 in Oak Park, IL. Afflicted with brain cancer at the age of 12, Linda was not expected to survive, much less lead the full life that she did for the next 49 years. She spent the last seven years as a resident of Liberty Village Manor Court after losing the use of her legs, a side effect of her radiation treatments 40 years earlier. Linda was a 1977 graduate of Carlisle PA High School, then working for many years as a CNA at the Carlisle Church of God Home. Upon moving to Freeport in 2001, she continued her CNA work at Parkview and Lena Living Center. Before being afflicted by her handicap, Linda was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, regularly attending services and participating in activities. She loved to travel with her mother, taking many trips across the country and overseas to Germany and the Holy Land. While she was still able to walk, she also took several overnight trips to Chicago for sightseeing with her mother and brother. Linda enjoyed playing cards (winning more than her fair share) and spending time with her extended family. She was very talented: creating crafts (all our Christmas tree ornaments), baking (the BEST chocolate chip cookies EVER), and needlework. Her buoyant and positive personality, despite her hardships, touched many people who knew her. Linda is survived by her mother Ruth (Eden) Corbin and her brother William and his wife Carole. She was preceded in death by her father Robert. Linda loved and enjoyed her extended Eden and Brudi Illinois families, especially her uncle and aunt Myron and Dorothy (Ellinor) Eden (both deceased) and the families of their four daughters Kathy and Ken Hillmer, Karen and Ron Bremmer, Karla and Rick Hendee, and Kristine and John Zajicek, and their children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2700 West Stephenson Street, Freeport, IL with Pastor Karen E. Tews presiding. Visitation will be at 9 AM until the time of service. A lunch at Prince of Peace will follow the funeral service, with internment at Ladies Union Stockton Cemetery afterwards. Any memorial contributions should be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. The family would especially like to thank FHN Hospice for their compassionate care these past few months. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
