Linda Gift 1938—2020
Linda Gift, 81, of Forreston, passed away peacefully, Tuesday January 21,2020 with family by her side. She was born in Freeport to Andrew James and Mary (Freeman) James on June 28, 1938. She graduated high school in Lanark and married Jean Printz April 19, 1958. They lived in Polo and farmed until 1978. She was a farm wife and worked at Elkay in Lanark. She was on a bowling league and den mother for Cub Scouts. They moved to Gilbert Arizona where she worked at ABC and Fox networks placing commercials. Her husband Jean passed away in 1996. She continued working until 2001 when she retired and moved back to Illinois to take care of her mother. Linda met an old classmate Ormond Bauer at their class reunion and were eventually engaged. Unfortunately Ormond passed away too soon. She continued to live in the Lanark area and some years later starting seeing an old friend Don Gift who had also lost his wife. They were married in 2010. They lived in the Forreston area. Linda loved her family and friends and would always be available to lend a hand to help out anyone. She was very kind and thoughtful. She loved "taco Tuesday's" in Polo with the "girls". She loved to just "go" anywhere whether it's for a meal or out for a drive. Linda was the best cook and baker ever! We always loved mom's cooking, everyone did. She was the best grandma to her 2 grand girls. Linda is in heaven having every day be "taco Tuesday" but leaves here her husband Don, daughters Penny (Ray) Miley of Freeport, Kelly Enriquez of Queen Creek AZ, Andrea (Mike) McFarlin of Sugar Grove. Two sons Steve Printz of Gilbert AZ and Britton Bauer of Milledgeville. Two granddaughters Kortney Heckman of Freeport and Marlie Enriquez of Queen Creek AZ. Also stepchildren Terry (Diane) Gift, Sally (Kenny) Harte, Roberta Zumdahl all of Arizona, Deb (Terry) Nott of Minnesota and Pete Gift of North Carolina and their families. She will be very missed by all who knew her. Celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 7, 2020 at First Free Methodist Church (2175 W. Cardinal Dr. Freeport, IL.) Pastor Don Jamerson will officiate. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. There will be a luncheon following the services. Please sign Linda's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020