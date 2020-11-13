Linda K. Brose 1952—2020
Linda K. Brose, 68, of Lena, Illinois passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from pneumonia at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 23, 1952 in Freeport to Albert and Anna (Lott) Baldauf of Pearl City. She attended school in Pearl City, and Northern Illinois University where she earned a Master's Degree in Mental Health. Linda married Michael Brose of Freeport on June 19, 1976. They had two daughters, Stephanie Brose and Amy Hoffman.
Linda worked many jobs in the mental health field through her career. She retired in 2020. Linda and Mike moved to rural Lena in 1980 where she dabbled in raising a variety of animals. She liked traveling, especially to Europe, Africa and Asia. The family visited Israel together, where they visited the Holy Land.
Linda is survived by her husband Mike, daughters; Stephanie Brose of Freeport, and Amy (Jason) Hoffman of Coleta, Illinois, two wonderful grandchildren; Aria and Quinn Hoffman, her brother; Kenneth (Darlene) Baldauf of Pearl City, and her sister; Lorraine Kaiser of Afolkey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Albert and Anna Baldauf, and her brother-in-law Robert Kaiser
A visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, Illinois. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
A private family funeral will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Burial will be at Lena Burial Park in Lena, Illinois.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
