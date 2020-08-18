1/1
Linda L. Pitts
1949 - 2020
Linda L. Pitts 1949—2020
Linda Lou Pitts, age 71 of Lena, IL passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1949 in Sterling, IL to the late George and Hilda (Mackenbach) Hines. Linda married Larry Pitts on February 25, 1967. She was a graduate of Milledgeville High School. Linda was a member of the Eagles Club and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. She had worked as a clerk for the Stephenson County Jail for 18 years. She had also worked for Economy Insurance, K-Mart, the Sale Barn in Winslow and most recently as a clerk for Pitts Drywall. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Linda enjoyed shopping, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Larry Pitts of Lena; her daughter, Lynette (Jeffrey) Jordan of Freeport; her son, Leonard (Jennifer) Pitts of Pearl City; her grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) McKinney, Dana Jordan, Madison Pitts and Cody Pitts; her great granddaughter, Everly McKinney; her sisters, Nancy (Mike) Schmidt of Milledgeville and Cindy (Bill) Nicholson of Mt. Morris; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
August 18, 2020
So shocked and sorry to hear this! She was always so pleasant. Sending thoughts and prayers to Linda's family, Wursters Sales and Service,LLC

Thomas Wurster
