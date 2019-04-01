|
|
Linda "Alex" McIlvanie 1954—2019
Linda K. "Alex" McIlvanie, 65 of Rock City, IL, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 7 1954 to Oscar and Joyce (Quies) Fritsch, in Freeport, Illinois. Alex married Daniel McIlvanie on May 21, 2004 in Eleroy at Salem United Church of Christ. She worked at the State Bank of Freeport in the Trust Department and from 1990 to present; she was employed by the City of Freeport where she held positions of Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police, 911 Dispatcher and Systems Administrator for the Police Department and Stephenson County ETSB E9-1-1. She was a member of the Eagle's Club in Freeport and the Salem United Church of Christ. Alex enjoyed spending time with her husband Daniel on the back of his motorcycle, and traveling when time allowed. Her work was her passion, and she enjoyed being in charge.
Alex is survived by her husband Daniel of Rock City, Illinois, children; Michael Harnish, Jason (Cindi Nightingale) Harnish, Sarah (Travis) McIlvanie-Conder, and Scott (Katie) McIlvanie; 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; her brother Eugene (Heidi) Quies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Betty McKillip, and Anna Mae Fritsch, two brothers and two sisters in infancy and a great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 4 2019 at the Salem United Church of Christ in Eleroy, Illinois.
A visitation will be from 9:00 until time of services at Salem United Church of Christ.
Pastor Randy Nicholas will officiate the services.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019