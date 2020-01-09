|
|
Linda P. Lloyd 1933—2020
Linda P. Lloyd, age 86 of Stockton, IL passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home. She was born in rural Stockton on December 7, 1933 to the late Leland W. and Florence M. (Parker) Pierce. Linda married Donald L. Lloyd. He passed away on February 5, 2005. Linda was a member of the Universalist Church in Stockton. She had worked as a cook for the Stockton School District for several years and later retired from Atwoods. She loved traveling and wintering in Florida with her husband. Linda also enjoyed birds, flowers, reading, working on puzzles, and visiting with people. She is survived by her son, David (Lisa) Lloyd of Freeport; her daughters, Tamara (Wiley) Biggers of Rockford, Dawn (Nicholas) Thomas of Hanover and Cindy (James) Witt of Cedarville; her brothers, Leland W. Pierce, Jr. "Bud" of Stockton and Max (Mary) Pierce of Stockton; her sisters, Edith Bauer of Stockton and Mariam Blair of Stockton; her 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Elizabeth Herring. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with Linda's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020