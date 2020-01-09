The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hermann Funeral Home
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
For more information about
Linda Lloyd
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda P. Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda P. Lloyd Obituary
Linda P. Lloyd 1933—2020
Linda P. Lloyd, age 86 of Stockton, IL passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home. She was born in rural Stockton on December 7, 1933 to the late Leland W. and Florence M. (Parker) Pierce. Linda married Donald L. Lloyd. He passed away on February 5, 2005. Linda was a member of the Universalist Church in Stockton. She had worked as a cook for the Stockton School District for several years and later retired from Atwoods. She loved traveling and wintering in Florida with her husband. Linda also enjoyed birds, flowers, reading, working on puzzles, and visiting with people. She is survived by her son, David (Lisa) Lloyd of Freeport; her daughters, Tamara (Wiley) Biggers of Rockford, Dawn (Nicholas) Thomas of Hanover and Cindy (James) Witt of Cedarville; her brothers, Leland W. Pierce, Jr. "Bud" of Stockton and Max (Mary) Pierce of Stockton; her sisters, Edith Bauer of Stockton and Mariam Blair of Stockton; her 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Elizabeth Herring. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with Linda's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hermann Funeral Home
Download Now