Lloyd "Kit" Carson 1932—2020
Lloyd "Kit" Carson, age 88 of Monroe, previously from Freeport and Pearl City, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. He was born on May 7, 1932 in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Marshall and Priscilla (Schafer) Carson. He graduated from Lena High School in 1950. He served in the Navy on the USS McGowan. Lloyd married Betty Louise Wright in October of 1965. He worked at Sunstrand in Freeport, retiring in 1986 after 25 years. He enjoyed bowling and was on many bowling leagues in Monroe and Freeport; he also enjoyed puzzles. He belonged to Alcoholics Anonymous for 54 years. He was a member of Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren in Pearl City.
He is survived by his children: Kathy (Bill) Williams and Charles (Lisa) Carson, both of Pearl City, IL, and Paula (Gerald) Beckman of Monroe; sister, Joyce Ditsworth of Freeport, IL;13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Mary Isenberger; son, David Wright; and brother-in-law, Lyle Ditsworth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home, with Pastor Ellis Boughton officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Freeport. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 28 to May 30, 2020