Lloyd W. Zimmerman 1933—2020Lloyd W. Zimmerman, 87, of Forreston, IL passed away Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI. He was born September 10, 1933 in Silver Creek Township, IL to Benjamin J. and Malinda (Ludwig) Zimmerman. On February 14, 1982 he married Doreen Demanouske in Kauai, HI. Lloyd served in the United States Army and was a proud member of the Forreston American Legion where he served as Commander and Chaplain. Lloyd was very involved in the Forreston community. He participated in planning the Forreston fireworks, Veteran's Memorial and sesquicentennial celebration. He also served on the Cranes Grove Cemetery Association. While serving on the association he and his wife ensured the flags would be displayed at the cemetery to celebrate Memorial Day. He was also Chairman of the Cranes Grove Veteran's Memorial Service for several years. Lloyd farmed for many years and loved taking care of his cattle. He enjoyed bowling, riding his motorcycle with the American Legion Riders, ice cream socials and local charitable dinners. Most of all Lloyd enjoyed being with his family, especially taking his grandkids on golf cart rides around the farm and Wednesday visits and phone calls from his children. Surviving Lloyd is his wife Doreen of Forreston; four children Mark (Shari) Zimmerman of Columbia, SC, Deb (Mike) Gaston of Forreston, IL, Mike (Evelyn) Zimmerman of Freeport, IL, and Teresa (Brian) Ogg of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren Aaron (Tracie) Zimmerman, Nathan (Callie) Zimmerman, Joshua Zimmerman, Miranda (Matt) Wilson, Brandon (Lyna) Gaston, Tamarah (Cameron) Riffle, Chris (Jen) Zimmerman, Josh (Stacey) Zimmerman, Taylor Ogg, and Kathryn Ogg; and great grandchildren Andrew, Lydia, Raemah, Grady, Avery, Brinlee and Brody. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Timothy James and grandson Andrew Mark. A visitation will be held Friday November 13, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Friday at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Social distancing and face masks will be required. A private family service will be held the following day. Burial will be in Cranes Grove Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory.