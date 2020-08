Lois E. Linker-Fogle 1929—2020Lois E. Linker-Fogle, 91, of Freeport passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Parkview Home. She was born April 13, 1929 in Florence Station, IL to Fred and Nettie (Burma) Smith. On November 5, 1949 she married Harold Linker in Forreston, IL. Harold passed away April 13, 1996. Lois married Verle Fogle on July 7, 1997 in Forreston, IL. Verle passed away December 30, 2012. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Forreston, IL. Surviving Lois is her son, Terry (Mary) Linker of Freeport, IL; four grandchildren, Justin Linker, Brandon Linker, Kelly Kilker and Kristyn Kilker; and two great-grandchildren Cade and Dain Linker. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Harold Linker; second husband, Verle Fogel; son, Dennis Linker; and daughter Connie Kilker. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Monday August 10, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory.