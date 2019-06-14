Lois M. Thomas 1930—2019

Lois M. Thomas of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. She was born May 9, 1930 in Milford, CT; the daughter of the late Oscar and Agnes (Forsyth) Sundvall. She graduated from Milford High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from University of Connecticut. Lois married Donald Thomas on September 19, 1953; he passed on February 12, 2008. While living in Connecticut, Lois was a Social Worker for the state. After marrying, Lois and Don lived in New York until 1981 when they moved to Freeport, Illinois. She was a Hostess for Welcome Wagon, President of the Freeport Newcomers Club, and a civilian bailiff for the Court House in Freeport. Lois also spent many years volunteering at FHN Memorial Hospital where she was known as the "cookie lady". She was a member of the PEO of Freeport and served on the board of Woodbridge Condominiums. She enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA and socializing with her friends. Most of all, Lois loved spending time with family and traveling all over to see her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Mark (Ingrid) Thomas of Stafford, VA, Susan (John) O'Brien of Carmel, NY, and Craig (Dawn) Thomas of Belvidere, IL; grandchildren, Lindsay (Nick) Shively and their children, Connor & Tyler, Stacey Thomas, David Thomas, Kerianne O'Brien, Christie O'Brien, Matt Thomas, Ben Thomas, Joe Thomas, and Sarah Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald, and daughter, Lynn Thomas. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. A graveside service will be on Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the FHN Volunteer Service Dept. c/o FHN Foundation, 421 W. Exchange St. #4, Freeport, IL, 61032. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from June 14 to June 16, 2019