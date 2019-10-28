|
Lois Maas 1926—2019
Lois Virginia Maass, 93, of Walworth, WI, formerly of Lena, IL, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Golden Years in Walworth, WI. She was born on October 5, 1926, in Lena to Albert & Effa (Uecker) Koppean.
She married the love of her life, Alvin Herman Maass, on October 6, 1946, in Lena. He passed away on December 11, 1978.
Lois' working life consisted of life on the farm, being a nurses' aid at the Lena Hospital during her high school years, life on the farm after marrying Alvin, and then after moving to town in 1962, she was employed for 33 years at Noller's Royal Blue. After retiring she used her time and talents doing lots of volunteer work. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, and served for years as an organist, active with the St. John's Women's Society, many Bible Study groups, My Friend's Closet, the Friendship Center & Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and playing the piano and organ.
Lois is survived by one daughter, Jean (Jerry) Katzenberger of Delavan, WI, four grandchildren, Jason Katzenberger of Darien, WI, Jeffrey (Jillian) Katzenberger of Delavan, WI, Mary Beth (Jason) Waychoff of Delavan, and Andrew (Janessa) Katzenberger of Madison, WI and great-grandchildren, Jason Katzenberger Jr., Troy Katzenberger, Jaelyn Katzenberger, Jenna Katzenberger, Lacey Waychoff and Sawyer Katzenberger and many dear friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and infant sister, Marian.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena with Rev. Rick Bader officiating, with visitation prior from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Lena Burial Park. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory for St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019