Lois Wellman 1926—2020
Freeport – Lois Wellman, 93 died on February 29, 2020 at Liberty Village of Freeport. She was born in Stanley, Wisconsin on October 7, 1926 to Chris and Roszella (Braton) Christensen. She moved to Freeport in 1945. She married Stan Wellman on June 16, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1997. Lois was employed by Newell, Emmerts and Micro Switch. She is most remembered working at the lunch counter at Emmerts. Lois is survived by her step-son, Larry (Holly) Wellman, son, Kirk Wellman, Barbara (Robert) Reed, grandchildren, Darren, Eric Tyler, Paula, Leslie, and Gretchen. 9 great grandchildren, her sister Edna Kehl of Mt. Carroll. Her sister-in-laws, Mary and Nancy Christensen and her brother-in-laws Henry Boettner and Dayle Nagel. Preceding her in death is her daughter, Sandra in 1982, brothers Andrew Herbert, Dean Melvin, sisters Gladys Boettner, Esther MacAdam, Evelyn Layton, Mavis Christensen and Donna Nagel. Lois was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and bible school for many years. There will be a visitation from 4-6pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Walkers followed by a sharing of remembrances at Walkers the same evening. The funeral ceremony will be on Wednesday, March 4th at 10:30am at Our Savior Lutheran Church Freeport with the Pastor Dan Marggraf officiating. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020