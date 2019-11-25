|
|
Lonnie M. Cheeney 1965—2019
Lonnie M. Cheeney, 54, of Stockton, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home, doing what he loved, hunting. He was born on October 24, 1965 to Frank and Loretta (Moe) Cheeney in Freeport, IL. He married Tina Brinkmeier on May 23, 1987 and together they had three children. He worked for many years for Stephenson Service in Stockton as a plant sight supervisor.
Lonnie was an avid hunter, who enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, playing his guitar, and in his younger years, singing karaoke. He was a man with old fashioned values, he would give the shirt off of his back to anyone, and he could fix and build anything. He was kind, and would never hold a grudge. Lonnie had a great sense of humor, and an appetite, always going through the fridge to find a "snack" or dessert. Lonnie's family was his biggest blessing, he especially loved his grandchildren.
Lonnie is survived by his children; Jeff (Jessica Dowd) Cheeney of Nora, IL, Tamra (Jason) Brown of Lena, IL and Caleb Cheeney of Pueblo, CO, grandchildren; Braelynn and Brinley Cheeney, Alyssa, Carter, and Willow Brown, mother; Loretta Cheeney of Warren, IL, brothers; Leon (Lori) Cheeney, and Troy (Mary) Cheeney, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Father Martin, brother Curtis Cheeney, and beloved dog Mickey.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019, and again from 10:00 AM until time of services on Saturday at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Burial will be at Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019