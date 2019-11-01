|
|
Loretta M. Dotson 1926—2019
Loretta M. Dotson (nee Hartman) age 93 passed away October 31, 2019 at Manor Court in Liberty Village, Freeport, IL. Loretta was born January 16, 1926 in Freeport, IL to Irvin and Pearl (Shiley) Hartman. She was united in marriage to Marvin Timmer on March 3, 1946. Marvin passed away August 10, 1983. Loretta was then married to Bert Dotson who also preceded her in death. Loretta was a long time member of Park Hills Evangelical Free Church where she assisted with the Food Pantry. Loretta and Marvin owned and operated a farm in Shannon where they also operated their Timmer and Son produce business. Loretta and Marvin enjoyed square dancing and belonged to a square dance club. Loretta worked at MicroSwitch and later became a member of their retirement group. She enjoyed volunteering at Freeport Memorial Hospital for 26 years. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and an honorary member of the Catholic Woman's Group. Loretta was well known for always helping anyone in need. She would often pick up friends much younger than her to go to their many activities. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, doing puzzles, reading and playing cards. Loretta is survived by her loving children: Doran (Sandy) Timmer Hartford, WI; Rhonda (Ron) Klint Batavia, Il; Grandchildren: Doug (Sarah) Timmer, Dan (Charlotte) Timmer, Amanda (Randy) Villarreal, Meghan (Evan) Sutton, Kristen (Neil) Doucette, and Kate (Brendan) Delahanty. Great Grandchildren: Jacob, Bailey, Zach, Ethan, Anthony, Jackson, Grayson, Brooks, Jonathan, Lizzie, Ryker, and Logan. She is further survived by 3 stepsons Gary (Sandy) Dotson, Mel (Linda) Dotson, Dave (Gerry Roos) Dotson, Step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews and many friends that were very special to her. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Marvin and Bert and many relatives and friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to her many friends who are like family for their continued support during a very difficult time, especially Karen Julius, who made sure Loretta's children took breaks, ate and got rest so that they could continue to be at their mothers side. The family would also like to acknowledge the staff at Freeport Memorial Hospital and Manor Court at Liberty Village. Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Park Hills Evangelical Free Church in Freeport with Pastor Chris Stukenberg and Pastor Mark Balmer presiding. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Please join the family for a luncheon following the service for a celebration of Loretta's incredible life. In lieu of flowers donations in Loretta's name can be made to the or Park Hills Evangelical Free Church. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019