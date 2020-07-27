Loretta Pfile 1949—2020
Loretta Kay Pfile, age 70, of Monroe, formerly of Forreston, IL passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. She was born the daughter of George and Mabel (Bricklen) Kruse on December 28, 1949 in Freeport, IL. She was a graduate of Orangeville High School. Loretta was united in marriage to Melvin Pfile on June 29, 1974 in Organgeville; he preceded her in death on May 15, 1992.
Loretta worked at PNC in Polo, IL, she also worked for Mid-America Plastics and ran a thrift/resale shop called Treasure Chest in Forreston, IL. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Mt. Morris, IL. Loretta enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, coloring, listening to country music, and reading; she has a large collection of books she's assembled over the years.
Loretta is survived by her children, Diane (Iseral) Pfile of Freepot, IL, Joy (Ron) Gallagher of Monroe, and Danny (Stephanie) Pfile of Dakota, IL; step-son, Randy (Nancy) Pfile of Decora, IA; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dorothy Flock of Freeport. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Leslie, Fay, Wilbur, and Don Kruse; niece, Susan Dawson and nephew, Jeff Kruse.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Perger officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held following the service at White Oak Cemetery in Forreston, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Loretta's name. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com
