Lorna Engels 1954—2020

Lorna Engels, 66, of Savoy, IL passed away June 27 at Carle hospital in Champaign following a stroke.

She was born in Freeport, IL on April 16, 1954, to John H. and Grace M. (Walker) Engels. She was educated in Freeport schools, studied at Appalachian Bible Institute, and earned degrees from Highland Community College and the University of Illinois.

To her work life at the Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Illinois, and to her church life at New Covenant Fellowship in Champaign, Lorna brought her calm competence, her deep chuckle, her creativity, and her ability to guide any wandering discussion back to the agenda on the table. She bore all life's indignities with gentle stoicism and kind-hearted wit. Lorna was a people-loving introvert, strong in her faith, and self-effacing in all her interactions.

Lorna leaves an enormous hole in the lives of her brother Roger Engels and sister-in-law Nancy Moore, of her colleagues in the CARLI Office and in academic libraries across Illinois, and of a large and lovingly curated collection of quirky friends, whom she made throughout her well-lived life.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



