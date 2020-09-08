Lorraine Bonebright 1922—2020
Lorraine M. Bonebright,98, of Lena, Illinois passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport, Illinois. She was born on May 12, 1922 in Hot Springs Arkansas to Raymon and Lenore (Howe) Harrell. Lorraine spent her childhood in Arkansas, Tampa Florida and, Chicago Illinois before moving to Lena where she graduated high school in 1940. Lorraine married Allen Bonebright on May 30, 1941 in Lena, Illinois and together they had four children.
She and Allen were prominent dairy farmers in the Freeport area until retiring to Lena. She was an excellent seamstress, knitter and crafter. She loved crocheting coverlets for her grandchildren. She also made beautiful cards to send to friends and relatives.
She was a longtime member of Lena United Methodist church where she served on numerous committees including district secretary. She was a member of Lena United Methodist Women, Lena Legion Auxiliary, Home Extension, Beta Sigma Phi. Lorraine was a Gold Star Mother.
Lorraine is survived by her children; Nancy (David) Etnyre of Blue Ridge, GA, Janet (Cal) Cummins of Lynn Haven, FL, Betty (Mark) Krueger of Eagan MN, grandchildren; Jeff (Michalene) Etnyre, Michelle (Scott) Mueller, Nathan (Kim) Cummins, Major Bradon (Kenna) Cummins, Whitney (Kyle) Eberle, Dr Evan (Kala) Krueger, Britta (Kirby) Murra, 14 great-grandchildren, and a special nephew Richard (Eleanor) Holmes
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Allen, son Robert, grandson Jon Etnyre, brother Dr. Richard Rogers, sisters Jean Williams, and Alice Holmes.
Lorraine was loved by all, and will be deeply missed.
Memorial services will be scheduled for the spring of 2021 at the Lena United Methodist Church.
Burial will take place at Lena Burial Park in Lena, Illinois.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
.