|
|
Lorraine Busjahn 1933—2020
Lorraine Busjahn, age 86, of Orangeville entered into her eternal home Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Monroe Hospice Home surrounded by her loving husband of 62 years. Born October 20, 1933 to William and Luetta (Erbe) Kienzle in Council Hill, IL (rural Scales Mound),
Lorraine grew up on the family farm. She was a 1951 graduate of Galena High School and went on to work at W.T. Rawleigh Co. in Freeport until meeting her husband. Lorraine married Darrell Busjahn on July 21, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Galena, IL after being his pen-pal during his service to our country in the U.S. Army. It was then she moved to Orangeville and spent many wonderful years working on the family dairy farm until her and Darrell's semi-retirement in 2001, though she still kept books and ensured the men and grandkids were well-fed with the cookies and bars she always kept stocked in the freezer. Through the years Lorraine remained involved with her church, family and enjoyed many cross-country trips with her husband. She was an easy smile, good laugh and ever-ready listening ear. Her heart for the Lord and generous spirit will be missed by many.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Darrell, of Orangeville, IL; four children, Sandra (Ed) Smith of Pecatonica, IL, Allen Busjahn, Arlen (Colleen) Busjahn, and Lori (Josef) Scherer all of Orangeville, IL; seven grandchildren, Corine (Andrew) Peplinski, Melissa (Zachary) Yerger, Julie (Shane) Littel, Katy (James) Stuart, Matt (Lisa) Busjahn, Adam (Brooks) Scherer, and Carrie (Seth) Carroll; five great-grandchildren, Karsen & Owen Henneman, Ivy Littel, Kinzlee & Silas Carroll, plus two more due in April; and her sister, Janette Bader of Scales Mound, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond & Amy Kienzle; brother-in-law, Earl Bader; and grandson, Kurt Busjahn who passed away in infancy. The family would like to thank Pleasant View Nursing Home and the Monroe Hospice Home for their exceptional kindness and care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe, WI, with the Rev. John Tabaka officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Freeport, IL.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home in Monroe, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Grace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at:shriner111.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020