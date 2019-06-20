|
|
Lorraine C "Teri" Downing 1929—2019
Lorraine C "Teri" Downing Passes Away
Lorraine C "Teri" Downing left this earth to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3. 2019. Teri was born August 25, 1929 to Lawrence and Ila Kehl of Woodbine/Stockton. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ronald W Downing (2006) also from Stockton and her son, Rick J Downing (2018) of Chandler, AZ, and her sister, Ruth Young of Stockton. She is survived by her daughter Cathleen J Kindberg (husband Karl), granddaughter Jamie C Dinsmore (husband Chris), their two sons, Jake and Zach, and daughter-in-law Diane Downing, all of Chandler, AZ. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Lloyd, and nieces and nephews.
Teri and Ron moved many times during Ron's career and Teri always said she loved moving so she could meet new people. They lived in Los Angeles, New York, Virginia and Chicago, finally retiring in 1994 to Rio Verde, AZ to be closer to their son, daughter and granddaughter.
Teri defied the odds by living with lung cancer for 17 years. Her zest for living every single day and loving the Lord gave her the strength to keep smiling and defy the odds. In the end her heart just stopped. She was at home, surrounded by friends and passed without pain or fear.
Teri loved the Lord, her family and her friends. She was an accomplished artist in oils, pastel and sculpture. She loved nature, yoga, music, going for walks, dancing and being with people.
Services were held Saturday, April 20 at the Rio Verde Community Church in Rio Verde, AZ. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Foundation.
-
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 20 to June 23, 2019